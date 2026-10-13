Matinpalo (upper body) will not return to Monday's road contest against New Jersey.

Matinpalo left Monday's clash after taking a big hit from Anthony Mantha in the first period, which resulted in a five-minute major for boarding. The 28-year-old blueliner has a plus-2 rating, four PIM, four shots on goal, four hits and eight blocked shots across five appearances to begin the 2026-27 campaign. He'll likely undergo further testing before information regarding the extent of his injury is revealed. If he can't go in Tuesday's game, Jorian Donovan will likely step into the lineup.

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