Matinpalo posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Matinpalo missed one game due to an undisclosed injury. He returned with 15:02 of ice time Monday in a third-pairing role, so he appears to be good to go moving forward. He should have a steady place in the lineup as long as Thomas Chabot (upper body) is out. Matinpalo has three assists, 10 shots on net, 13 hits and 17 blocked shots in 13 appearances.