Matinpalo scored a goal, tallied three shots on net and dished out three hits in Sunday's 4-0 win over Columbus.

Matinpalo tallied his first career goal to give the Senators an early 2-0 lead. Sunday's tally was Matinpalo's second career point in 41 career games at the NHL level. He has recently held down a third-line role on Ottawa's blue line. His value in fantasy is limited, however, as he sees less than 15 minutes of ice time per game. It is best to look elsewhere for defensive options for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.