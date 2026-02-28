Matinpalo (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Toronto, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old defenseman played for Finland at the recent Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal. Matinpalo sat out Thursday as well, and likely was injured during the Olympics. He has four assists, 27 hits and 33 blocked shots in 30 NHL games this season. Matinpalo could return as early as Tuesday when the Senators head to Edmonton.