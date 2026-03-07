Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matinpalo (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Seattle on Saturday
Matinpalo has been practicing, but he will miss his fifth straight game. He had been serving as a healthy scratch before the Olympics, so he may not return to the lineup once he is healthy. Matinpalo has four assists, 19 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 27 hits across 30 appearances this season.
More News
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Won't play Thursday•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Still out Tuesday•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Not available Saturday•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Dealing with injury•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Seeing little playing time•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Blocks three shots Thursday•