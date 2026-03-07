default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Matinpalo (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Seattle on Saturday

Matinpalo has been practicing, but he will miss his fifth straight game. He had been serving as a healthy scratch before the Olympics, so he may not return to the lineup once he is healthy. Matinpalo has four assists, 19 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 27 hits across 30 appearances this season.

More News