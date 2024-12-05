Matinpalo isn't expected to play Thursday versus Detroit because of an illness.
Matinpalo, who was called up from AHL Belleville on Tuesday, hasn't made his NHL season debut. He has two goals and six points in 17 appearances with Belleville in 2024-25. If he's healthy in time for Saturday's tilt against Nashville, then he might get a shot on the third pairing.
