Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matinpalo (undisclosed) is expected to play against Vancouver on Monday.
Matinpalo sat out five straight games after playing for Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has earned four assists, 19 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 27 hits in 30 appearances this season. Matinpalo will replace Jake Sanderson (upper body) in Monday's lineup against the Canucks.
More News
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Not playing Saturday•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Won't play Thursday•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Still out Tuesday•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Not available Saturday•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Dealing with injury•
-
Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Seeing little playing time•