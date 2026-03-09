default-cbs-image
Matinpalo (undisclosed) is expected to play against Vancouver on Monday.

Matinpalo sat out five straight games after playing for Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has earned four assists, 19 shots on goal, 33 blocked shots and 27 hits in 30 appearances this season. Matinpalo will replace Jake Sanderson (upper body) in Monday's lineup against the Canucks.

