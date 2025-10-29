Matinpalo notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Matinpalo has played in five straight games after spending four contests from Oct 13-18 in the press box. For now, it looks like he has the advantage over Jordan Spence for last spot on the blue line. Matinpalo has one assist, five shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over seven appearances. Spence offers more scoring upside and will likely draw in once head coach Travis Green wants to get more offense from the blue line, but Matinpalo seems likely to still get his fair share of games.