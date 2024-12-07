Matinpalo (illness) participated in the morning skate, but he will likely be a healthy scratch against Nashville on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Matinpalo was not an option for Thursday's 2-1 win over Detroit because of the flu. He has two goals and six points in 17 AHL appearances this season.
