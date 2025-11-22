default-cbs-image
Matinpalo (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Saturday's road contest versus the Sharks.

Matinpalo was hurt during Thursday's game in Anaheim. While he won't be an option for Saturday's game, Ottawa will get Thomas Chabot, who missed the last three games as a result of an upper-body injury, back in the lineup. The Sens' next game is Monday in Los Angeles.

