Senators' Nikolas Matinpalo: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matinpalo (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against Calgary, per the NHL media site.
Matinpalo has four assists in 30 appearances in 2025-26. Even when Matinpalo is ready to return, he might not draw into the lineup.
