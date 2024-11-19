Gregor (undisclosed) will remain on the shelf versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Gregor will be sidelined for his second straight contest due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old center wasn't offering the team much offensively with just one point in his prior seven outings. During that stretch, the Alberta native chipped in 12 hits, 10 shots and four blocks while averaging 12:29. Given his limited offensive upside, Gregor's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.