Senators' Olle Alsing: Inks entry-level deal
Alsing signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Friday.
Alsing spent the 2018-19 campaign with Djurgardens IF of the SHL in his native Sweden, notching four goals and 15 points while posting an impressive plus-26 rating in 49 games. The 23-year-old blueliner will need some time to adapt to the North American brand of hockey, so he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the 2019-20 season in the minors.
