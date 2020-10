The Senators have loaned Alsing to the Graz99ers of Austria's EBEL league for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Alsing spent the 2019-20 campaign with Djurgardens IF of the SHL, notching four goals and 20 points in 36 contests. He'll be recalled by the Senators ahead of next season's training camp, but he's expected to spend most, if not all of the year with AHL Belleville.