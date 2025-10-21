Senators' Olle Lycksell: Brought up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lycksell was elevated from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Lycksell has played in two games for the Senators this season in which he generated zero points, two blocks and one shot while averaging 10:09 of ice time. Even with his promotion, Lycksell is far from guaranteed to feature in the lineup versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
