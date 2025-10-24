Lycksell scored a goal on three shots with a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

The former Flyer got some sweet revenge when he potted his first goal of the season early in the second period, converting a slick between-the-legs feed from Claude Giroux to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead that held up. Lycksell has been a consistently dangerous scorer in the minors, including 19 goals and 44 points in 43 contests last season for AHL Lehigh Valley, but as yet he hasn't been able to replicate that production at the top level. Through 49 career NHL games dating back to 2022-23, Lycksell has just two goals and 12 points, and bouncing between the Sentaors' fourth line and the press box isn't going to give him many chances to show he has more to offer.