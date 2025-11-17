Lycksell is currently in the NHL's concussion protocol but did skate Monday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Lycksell has played in just two of the Sens' last 11 contests and will likely continue to see plenty of time in the press box as a healthy scratch. Without a clear path to minutes even once given the all-clear, the 26-year-old winger figures to be a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.