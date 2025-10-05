Lycksell was placed on waivers by the Senators for the purpose of assignment to AHL Belleville, the team announced Sunday.

Lycksell is in his first season with the Senators organization after spending the last three seasons with the Flyers. The 26-year-old had a great year in the minors last season, registering 44 points in 43 games with AHL Lehigh Valley, and also played in 19 games with the Flyers. He will at least begin the season in Belleville, but will likely be one of the team's top call-up options.