Lycksell is with the Senators going into the team's season opener against Tampa Bay on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Wednesday.

Although Lycksell made Ottawa's roster out of training camp, he served as an extra during Wednesday's practice, so he'll probably be a healthy scratch Thursday. The 26-year-old had five assists in 19 outings with Philadelphia as well as 19 goals and 44 points in 43 appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley during the 2024-25 regular season.