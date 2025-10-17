Senators' Olle Lycksell: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lycksell was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Lycksell has no points, one shot, one hit and two blocks across two appearances with Ottawa this year. He was also a healthy scratch in three of the Senators' opening five games before being sent to the minors. This move isn't surprising given Lycksell's limited use, but he might get another shot with the big club later in the season.
More News
-
Senators' Olle Lycksell: Makes team out of training camp•
-
Senators' Olle Lycksell: Lands on waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Senators' Olle Lycksell: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Flyers' Olle Lycksell: Lands on waivers•
-
Flyers' Olle Lycksell: Provides assist Thursday•
-
Flyers' Olle Lycksell: Three points in last two games•