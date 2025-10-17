default-cbs-image
Lycksell was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Lycksell has no points, one shot, one hit and two blocks across two appearances with Ottawa this year. He was also a healthy scratch in three of the Senators' opening five games before being sent to the minors. This move isn't surprising given Lycksell's limited use, but he might get another shot with the big club later in the season.

