Senators' Oscar Holmertz: Picked by Ottawa in Round 3.

Holmertz was the 87th overall pick by Ottawa in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Like many young, talented Swedish players, Holmertz falls into the group that is too good to play in their Jr. league but not quite ready for full-time minutes in the SHL. He did get into 11 games with Linkoping's top team, failing to record a point. Holmertz is an excellent skater and plays with pace. His vision is clearly above average and he's a major asset with the man advantage. Holmertz's compete level is a bit in and out, but that's common with younger players. He has a top six offensive skill set, which makes him a worthy gamble by the Sens in Round 3.