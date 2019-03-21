Senators' Oscar Lindberg: Pots goal in loss
Lindberg scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.
Lindberg has settled in fairly well with the Senators since being part of the return in the Mark Stone trade. Lindberg has five goals on 13 shots in 11 games since the trade. While no player is capable of shooting 38.4 percent over a large sample size, it's a positive showing for the pending free agent. For the year, he has 17 points (nine goals, eight helpers) in 46 contests, which isn't enough to help in most fantasy formats.
