Lindberg is heading to Ottawa along with Erik Brannstrom in exchange for Mark Stone, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This might be a case of the Senators absorbing a contract to make the deal work for both sides, as Lindberg is a free agent at the end of the season, with Brannstrom the Senators' real prize. With 10 points in 31 games, things aren't likely to get a lot better for Lindberg on a roster that's now essentially devoid of stars.