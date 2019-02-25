Senators' Oscar Lindberg: Sent to Senators
Lindberg is heading to Ottawa along with Erik Brannstrom in exchange for Mark Stone, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
This might be a case of the Senators absorbing a contract to make the deal work for both sides, as Lindberg is a free agent at the end of the season, with Brannstrom the Senators' real prize. With 10 points in 31 games, things aren't likely to get a lot better for Lindberg on a roster that's now essentially devoid of stars.
