Lindberg had the primary assist on Anthony DuClair's opening goal in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Lindberg is now up to seven points in 15 games, easily the best showing he's had in any of his three locations. He's still not a great option in most fantasy formats, but he could be a value play in daily leagues when you need someone cheap, as he's likely to go for a low price and seems to be trying to close the year strong and set himself up for free agency.