Pettersson was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Pettersson, who was selected by the Sens in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, has yet to make his NHL debut despite spending parts of the last two years with AHL Belleville. Given his limited offensive upside, the 21-year-old center tallied just nine goals and six assists in 67 regular-season games last year, he is going to be hard-pressed to see much ice time during the year.