Pettersson was selected 72nd overall by the Senators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

It's another surprise pick from the Senators. Ranked 43rd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft, Pettersson posted 25 goals and 36 points in 46 games for Rogle's U20 Jr. club in his native Sweden this past season. Pettersson won a Gold Medal at the World U18's, posting five points in six games during the tournament. Ottawa will allow Pettersson to marinate overseas for the next several seasons as they get a better feel for his long-term potential.