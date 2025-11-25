Pettersson scored twice in AHL Belleville's 5-2 win over Manitoba on Tuesday.

Pettersson hasn't done much in the AHL this year, but he has three goals over his last four games. Overall, he's at seven points, 20 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances. The 2022 third-round pick will likely end up with a career year in his third AHL campaign, but he'll need to show a lot more before he's an option for Ottawa at the NHL level. This is the final year of his entry-level contract.