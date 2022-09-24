site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Parker Kelly: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Parker Kelly (undisclosed) didn't skate on Friday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Kelly will also be kept out of both of Ottawa's preseason games Saturday. The good news is Senators coach D. J. Smith doesn't think Kelly will be out for long.
