Kelly (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

With Kelly dealing with an undisclosed injury, look for Derick Brassard or Patrick Brown to jump into the lineup against the Oilers. At this point it isn't clear how long Kelly will be sidelined, but he's picked up only four points through 55 games this season, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his availability.