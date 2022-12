Kelly scored a goal and delivered a team-high six hits during a 3-0 victory over the visiting Ducks on Monday.

Tipping in a shot from the point by Nikita Zaitsev, Kelly notched his first NHL goal since April 22. The 23-year-old left winger beat goalie Lukas Dostal to open Monday's scoring, converting his first point in 11 outings. The first-period tally came on Kelly's first shot since Dec. 3. His three shots Monday matched a season high.