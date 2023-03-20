Kelly (undisclosed) won't play Monday against Pittsburgh, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Kelly will miss his fourth straight game. He has contributed four points, 59 shots on goal, 172 hits and 37 PIM in 55 contests this campaign. Patrick Brown has been skating on Ottawa's fourth line during Kelly's absence.
