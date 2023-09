Kelly (kneecap) was on the ice for the Senators in Thursday's first training camp practice, Jon Abbott of TSN 1200 reports.

Kelly was sidelined by a broken kneecap March 12 and ended 2022-23 with four points and 172 hits in 55 contests. The 24-year-old forward is in contention for a bottom-six job, though he may have to compete with PTO forward Josh Bailey to earn a roster spot.