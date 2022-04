Kelly scored a goal on five shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Kelly tied the game at 2-2 with his tally 2:17 into the third period. The 22-year-old has points in each of his last two games despite playing in a bottom-six role. The physical forward is up to 10 points, 112 hits, 41 PIM, 40 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances this season.