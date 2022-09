Kelly (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Kelly should be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster coming out of training camp after playing in 41 games for the club last season in which he generated seven goals on 48 shots, five assists and 131 hits. While the Alberta native's primary fantasy value figures to come in formats that value hits and blocks, he does still have decent mid-range offensive upside as well.