Senators' Parker Kelly: Signs entry-level contract
Kelly inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Senators after impressing the team during training camp.
Kelly was a solid contributor in juniors for WHL Prince Albert, but the Senators are likely to bring the 18-year-old along slowly. He'll likely get no higher than AHL Belleville this season, and he's not worth monitoring for fantasy purposes unless he shows more of an offensive inclination in the pro ranks.
