Kelly (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

In addition to Kelly, the Sens will be without Mathieu Joseph (lower body) which forced the team to call up Ridly Greig from the minors. Considering the 23-year-old Kelly has gone 26 games without a point, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence from the lineup. Even once healthy, Kelly is far from a lock for the lineup and could find himself as a healthy scratch periodically.