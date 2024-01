Kelly scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

After helping set up a Rourke Chartier tally in the second period, Kelly capped the scoring for the Sens with an empty-netter in the third. The 24-year-old only has five goals on the season, but four of them have come in the last 11 games as he finds a way to contribute despite a bottom-six role.