Brown scored a goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Brown was a healthy scratch for two games to begin his Senators career, but he took the spot of Julien Gauthier in the lineup Thursday. The 30-year-old Brown tallied on an assist from Mathieu Joseph off a turnover in the first period. Through 44 contests between the Flyers and the Senators, Brown has three goals, five assists, 45 shots on net, 126 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-5 rating. He'll likely rotate in and out of the lineup as a bottom-six option.