Brown scored on his only shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Ottawa had tallies from seven different skaters in the high-scoring affair, including an even-strength tally from Brown. The physical forward has a pair of goals and three assists through 16 games for the Senators, which is a vast improvement over his seven points in 43 contests with the Flyers prior to getting moved at the trade deadline. In any case, a propensity for delivering big hits stands out the most when it comes to Brown; he's up to 163 of those with two games remaining.