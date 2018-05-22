Sieloff signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Senators on Tuesday.

Sieloff competed mainly in the ECHL last season, compiling 11 points -- three goals and eight assists -- over 47 games. The 24-year-old blueliner made one appearance with the Senators in 2017-18 and managed to notch a goal, but he also recorded a minus-2 rating in the contest. He will likely begin 2018-19 in the minors as well, but he could surface in the NHL at some point in the campaign should the need arise.