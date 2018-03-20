Senators' Patrick Sieloff: Promoted to top level
Sieloff was called up from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
Sieloff hasn't played in an NHL game since his league debut with the Flames in 2015-16. However, he does have appeal as Calgary's second-round (42nd overall) pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The 23-year-olds value is directly tied to the health of star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who is dealing with an illness that kept him from practicing Monday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...