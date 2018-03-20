Play

Sieloff was called up from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Sieloff hasn't played in an NHL game since his league debut with the Flames in 2015-16. However, he does have appeal as Calgary's second-round (42nd overall) pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The 23-year-olds value is directly tied to the health of star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who is dealing with an illness that kept him from practicing Monday.

