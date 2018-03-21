Senators' Patrick Sieloff: Shipped off to minors
Sieloff was demoted to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Sieloff's reassignment could be an indication that Erik Karlsson (personal) will be rejoining the team prior to Thursday's clash with Edmonton. In the meantime, the 23-year-old Sieloff will return to the minors, where he has notched six points in 47 outings this season.
