Senators' Paul Carey: Back with big club
Carey was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Injuries are piling up for the Senators, which is why they are calling on the veteran journeyman for reinforcement. Last season, the 30-year-old got his first real NHL playing time, but he only managed 51 shots on goal in 60 games. The upside here, for fantasy players, is effectively nil. Carey may not even break into the lineup while he's in Ottawa.
