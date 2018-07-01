Senators' Paul Carey: Joins Ottawa's system

Carey signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Sunday. He will make $700,000 at the NHL level with that figure decreasing to $350,000 in the AHL.

The two-way aspect of this deal will allow the Senators to freely move Carey to the minors and back without having to expose him to waivers. Last season, he made his way into 60 games, adding seven goals and just as many assists for the Rangers. We'll have to see him average more than 10:16 of ice time to take him seriously in fantasy circles, but we're fairly certain that Carey does not have top-six upside.