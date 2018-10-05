Senators' Paul Carey: Jumps to big club

Carey was recalled by the Senators on Tuesday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Carey's a solid fourth-line player with seven goals and 14 points in 60 games last season. The Sens need depth at forward since Brady Tkachuk (groin) and Max McCormick (lower body) are considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

More News
Our Latest Stories