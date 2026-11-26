Tomasino tallied a goal, recorded an assist and posted a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Tomasino recorded his first multi-point game of the season in Wednesday's contest. His performance included the Senators' second goal across 40 seconds early in the second period to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead. Since his call-up on Oct. 30, the 25-year-old Tomasino has been productive offensively with three goals, seven points, a plus-5 rating and 16 shots on net over 12 appearances. He's likely earned a spot at the NHL level for the foreseeable future, even when Andre Burakovsky (lower body) returns from injured reserve.