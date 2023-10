Greig recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.

Greig picked up a helper for the third straight game. The 21-year-old has seen middle-six usage so far, though the season debut of Josh Norris figures to send Greig to a third-line role with limited power-play usage in the near future. Greig has added five shots on goal, four hits and a plus-4 rating over four contests.