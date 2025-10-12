Greig produced an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

The helper was Greig's first point in two games this season. He's added four shots on net, one hit and a plus-1 rating. The 23-year-old is in a third-line role for the Senators, though the natural center is on the wing and should provide versatility in fantasy. He had 34 points in 78 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 and could push for the 40-point mark this year while adding a decent share of hits and PIM.