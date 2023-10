Greig ended up with an assist in Sunday's 5-2 home victory against the Lightning.

Greig also contributed with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shots and two hits in his 17:38 of ice time. The team's first-round pick in 2020 ended up winning six of 14 faceoff opportunities, too. The 21-year-old has back-to-back games with an assist while posting a plus-3 rating.