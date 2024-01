Greig produced two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Greig assisted on first-period tallies by Jacob Bernard-Docker and Dominik Kubalik. This was Greig's second multi-point effort of the season, and it followed a stretch where he managed just one assist over seven games. The 21-year-old center is at 12 points, 39 shots on net, 40 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 26 contests overall.